Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.72 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

