KeyCorp Comments on Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $557.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after acquiring an additional 375,356 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 178,457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 124,658 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.