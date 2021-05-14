KeyCorp Cuts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $55.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.19. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.