KeyCorp Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $275.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

NYSE:BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,080,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $925,075,000 after purchasing an additional 660,077 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,702,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

