Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday.

KEY stock opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

