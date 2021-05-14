KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $20,799.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.26 or 0.01215275 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.28 or 0.01227398 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,442 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

