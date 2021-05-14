KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $1.85. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 468 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, a holding company, provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyroprocessing equipment, including preheaters, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans, as well as calciner, bypass, and firing systems.

