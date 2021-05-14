Kimberly A. Hazelton Sells 360 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Kimberly A. Hazelton sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $15,919.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.69. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

