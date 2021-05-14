Kimberly A. Hazelton Sells 360 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Kimberly A. Hazelton sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $15,919.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.69. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
