Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,910 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Kimberly-Clark worth $357,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

