Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $152.75

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$152.75 and traded as low as C$136.05. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$136.71, with a volume of 58,514 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$200.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 474.69.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.