Kind Ads Token Hits Market Cap of $240,087.22 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $240,087.22 and $159.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

