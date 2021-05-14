Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 323,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,788,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

