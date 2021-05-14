Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.28 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $1.23 million worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00005868 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.00590554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00243079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004723 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.36 or 0.01178708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01201531 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,315 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

