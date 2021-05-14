Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $12,760.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00095617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00595477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00241489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.01191526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01215100 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

