Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 284 ($3.71).

KGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 366.20 ($4.78) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.87. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 163.10 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.70 ($4.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.