Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

