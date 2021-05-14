Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

