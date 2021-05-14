KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $614,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

