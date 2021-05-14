KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $100,350,000.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 723,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,681. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

