KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.19.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in KLA by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $296.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

