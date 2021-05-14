KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Down 15% This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $383.04 million and approximately $57.78 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $49.21 or 0.00098955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00094284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00611931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.11 or 0.00237527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004902 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.32 or 0.01138890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.88 or 0.01204372 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

