Klaytn Reaches Market Cap of $5.74 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00004625 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $5.74 billion and $353.39 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.27 or 0.00604452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00239499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $585.43 or 0.01163005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.05 or 0.01217870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,569,435,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,463,870,301 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

