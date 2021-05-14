Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Klépierre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.