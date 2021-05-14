Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0922 on Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $313.17 million and $5.51 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00094563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00601514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00241446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.77 or 0.01182848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.28 or 0.01227545 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

