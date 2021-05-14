Klever (KLV) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $318.86 million and $5.94 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.00633849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00242965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $615.33 or 0.01218992 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

