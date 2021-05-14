Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,223.74 and approximately $137.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000662 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

