Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KCO. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.16 ($14.30).

ETR KCO opened at €11.14 ($13.11) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -113.67. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a 12 month high of €12.13 ($14.27).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

