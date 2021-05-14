Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €125.00 ($147.06) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of KBX opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €104.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.81. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

