KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $17.55 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

