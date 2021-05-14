KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.43. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 2,712 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

