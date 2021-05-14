Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post $195.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.99 million and the highest is $196.20 million. Knowles reported sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $857.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,562 shares of company stock worth $1,671,600. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

