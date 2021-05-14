Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.41 ($60.48).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHIA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

