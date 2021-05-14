Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $55.60 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

