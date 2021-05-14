Konomi Network (KONO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.89 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $16.67 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.54 or 0.01166712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00115758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063971 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.