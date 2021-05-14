Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,834,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after buying an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 86,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,194. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

