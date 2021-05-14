Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 2,699 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO opened at $50.12 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

