Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 2,798 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.