Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $227,122,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

