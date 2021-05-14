Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.
Shares of KTOS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 956,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,100. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
