KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 19.9% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00095838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.74 or 0.01187692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00116093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063428 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

