KuCoin Shares (KCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00089929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.55 or 0.01112261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00070097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00114059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064159 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

