KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Hits $956.16 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.93 or 0.00023969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $956.16 million and $33.08 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01167684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00110593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062460 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

