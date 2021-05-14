KUN Price Hits $40.01 on Top Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. KUN has a total market cap of $80,013.15 and approximately $13,633.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KUN has traded up 56.2% against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $40.01 or 0.00080140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00099044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.00597680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00241026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $599.29 or 0.01200480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.01 or 0.01225966 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.