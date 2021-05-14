Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 71,700 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $4,307,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,696,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,556,352.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 891,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

