Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Hits $1.22 on Exchanges

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002434 BTC on major exchanges. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $355,157.19 and approximately $7,049.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00624259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00238243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.75 or 0.01210381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037589 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,100 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

