Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 8,245 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,292,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.