Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 8,245 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,292,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80.
- On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.
- On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.
- On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.
Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
