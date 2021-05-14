Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. 8,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,528,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.