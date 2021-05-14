L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.