Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.74% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBAI stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $945.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

