Lambda Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $101.71 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.81 or 0.01171670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00115475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063261 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,135,555 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.